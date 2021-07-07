New Kenosha coalition hopes to decrease violence, asks public to call them to help

CNN - Regional

By Winnie Dortch

KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — There’s a new effort to crack down on violence in the city of Kenosha. The Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution is made up of violence interrupters. Its’ mission is to diffuse potentially violent situations before police get involved.

“Since the Jacob Blake incident last August, it was just time for us to police our own communities, it was time for us to step in and take care of ourselves,” Olivia Crudup said. She is the 1st Vice President of Kenosha Coalition Organizing Resolution.

The coalition is several organizations working together. Gregory Bennett Jr. is Chief of Staff. He says they’ve been preparing the last several months to get ready to serve the community. Now, they want the community to know they’re here and ready to help.

“Instead of concentrating on the problem, you should concentrate on the solution in itself and that way we can decrease the violence in the streets, “Bennett Jr. said.

They want people to reach out to them in the heat of the moment to prevent violence.

“Call us, that will keep you from going to jail, you arguing y’all fussing and fighting, call us,” Nick Dennis said. He is president of the group.

Members are trained in martial arts and given peer mediation techniques. The group also helps to bridge the gap between police and the community.

“We’re at the table with the chief of police, we’re already at the table with the captains and sergeants, talking to them,” Bennett Jr. said.

“This program is meant to compliment traditional policing,” said Kenosha Police Department Acting Chief Eric Larsen.

