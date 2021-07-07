Police: Good Samaritans rescue victim from sexual assault suspect at Beaverton MAX platform

CNN - Regional

BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A woman was helped to safety late last month by two men after a suspect sexually assaulted her at a MAX train platform, according to Beaverton police.

During the early morning hours of Friday, June 25, police say the victim, a woman from Hillsboro, was riding a MAX train from Portland when the suspect, identified as 38-year-old William Wesley Gilchrist, tried to speak with her. When the woman exited the train, Gilchrist followed her and grabbed her. Police said he then assaulted her on the MAX platform. Police did not report which platform.

At the scene, two Beaverton men overheard the woman calling out for help and ran to her aid, according to police. The Good Samaritans confronted Gilchrist and pulled the woman away from him. Police said Gilchrist was possibly armed with a razor blade at the time of the assault.

After being confronted, Gilchrist ran from the platform. Several officers responded including K-9 Toa, who led his partner into the Nike campus near the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Jenkins Road, where Gilchrist was apprehended. He was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Police said a grand jury indicted Gilchrist Friday, one week after the assault, on charges of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sex abuse, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree attempted rape.

