Debate Starts Over What To Do With Property Where Champlain Towers South Once Stood

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Even as rescuers continue their round-the-clock efforts at Champlain Towers South, there’s already debate over what to do with the property where the 12-story building once stood.

A court hearing was held Wednesday to start the conversation about the beachfront site’s future.

The question at hand for the more than $100-million property:

Should it become a memorial or should it be sold to a developer to build another condo that could help compensate the victims of the tragedy?

The discussion stems from a number of civil lawsuits already filed following the tragedy.

