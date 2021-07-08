Discovery of baby condor presents hope for the species’ return to the area

CNN - Regional

By Courtney Aitken

Click here for updates on this story

MONTEREY COUNTY, California (KION) — The recent discovery of a baby condor in the Big Sur area is a promising indicator that the species could once again thrive on the Central Coast. The Big Sur area was formerly home to a sanctuary dedicated to preserving the endangered bird species. However, the Big Sur Sanctuary was severely damaged by the Dolan Fire during the fall of 2020.

But the sanctuary wasn’t the only thing damaged. The birds themselves were depleted as 10 of them perished due to the fire – a significant number considering the condor population in central California is under 100.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.