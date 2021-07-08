Everyone is invited to stroll along the Fairy Trail, a full 300 yards of fun for everyone!

CNN - Regional

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The fairies have come to Bullington Gardens for the magical month of August and all are invited to stroll the Fairy Trail to explore the fun and fantasy of the Fairy Village.

Along the Fairy Trail, which extends about 300 yards, are many tiny doors that can be gently opened and closed to reveal fairy life scenes. A few of the new installations this year are the Fairy Queen’s Castle, Ivy Patch Fun Park, the International Church of Peace and our Sponsor’s Fairy Doors. In an effort to foster literacy, there are poem stands, each with a scene based on the accompanying poem.

The fairies will be at Bullington Gardens through August, Monday – Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. The fairies will live here until Thursday, August 31, then will magically disappear, so don’t miss this special summer treat.

The Woodland Gazette, a newsletter containing stories, puzzles and fairy-related activities, is available when visitors check-in at the Trail’s welcome tent. Entry to the Trail is coordinated, and groups are sent through the trail in ten-minute intervals. Sometimes there is a wait, but the gardens offer many beautiful areas to explore.

All the creations on the Fairy Trail have been handcrafted by Bullington Gardens’ volunteers, often using materials found right on the grounds. We hope the Bullington Fairies inspire families to create fairy gardens at home. The Fairy Trail is free and open to the public. As a nonprofit, all donations are greatly appreciated.

For more information, call Bullington Gardens at 828-698-6104 or visit bullingtongardens.org.

Bullington Gardens, a non-profit horticultural education center and public botanical garden, strives to connect children and adults with nature through science-based horticultural education; demonstrates the beauty and value of native and ornamental plants through themed public gardens; and enhances life skills for those with physical or mental challenges through horticultural therapy.

