Man arrested for sodomizing and intentionally infecting teen with HIV

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A man has been arrested for raping a teen and knowingly giving the victim HIV.

Jerome Anderson, 57, is charged with two counts first-degree sodomy and recklessly infecting another with HIV.

According to police, on July 2, Anderson persuaded the victim to get into his car in St. Louis. The victim, 18, has a development disability and is incapable of consenting, police said. Anderson drove the teen to the Velda City area where the sexual assault occurred, police said.

Anderson was fully aware of his HIV positive status, police said. He is a registered sex offender and has multiple charges of statutory sodomy dating back to 2004.

