Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Café reopening July 16

By ZACH GILCHRIEST, TERRY BULGER

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Nashville’s iconic Bluebird Café announced they’ll be reopening their doors for live music very soon due to eased COVID-19 restrictions.

After 16 months, the lights are coming back on at the Bluebird Cafe. They faced several challenges and hurdles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So many started at the Bluebird Cafe long before stardom. Trisha Yearwood well before meeting Garth Brooks. Faith Hill before meeting Tim McGraw. And 14-year-old Taylor Swift, before everything.

In May, News4 spoke with Bluebird management, who said they struggled to fill open positions to reopen successfully.

Popularized even more by the ABC and CMY TV show Nashville, confident the packed house crowds will keep coming. Tickets go on sale and the next show is Joel Shewmake, Annie Mosher and Jason Matthews. For a complete show calendar, on-sale times, and tickets, visit bluebirdcafe.com.

