Suspect in Houston family’s murder accused of carjacking 1 hour before killings

By Stefania Okolie

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Police said the man accused of murdering a mother, father, and their 6-year-old daughter carjacked a man before driving to the family’s apartment in southwest Houston.

According to investigators, Xavier Davis held a man at gunpoint near the 1000 block of Larkwood before taking off in the man’s Jeep.

About an hour later, Davis showed up at the apartment where Gregory Carhee and Donyavia Lagway were with their children, according to investigators.

He is accused of shooting Carhee, Lagway, their 6-year-old daughter Harmony, and their 10-year-old daughter, who was the only survivor.

“He took somebody’s car at gunpoint to come do that,” said Lagway’s aunt, Delores Johnson, who was utterly disturbed by the recent development.

Anguish and pain are still rippling through the family as they now face the daunting task of planning the funerals.

“We need the money to bury them,” said Lagway’s aunt, Angela Ervin.

The family said Lagway’s fairly new life insurance policy will not cover funeral costs because it has not been active long enough. The family told ABC13 she bought the plan last year. However, the company requires the deceased to have had the plan active for at least two years.

As of now, the family is relying on donations to bury Lagway and Harmony. Those who are interested in helping the family are able to call the Pruitt & Pruitt Mortuary at 281-501-0016 to make donations.

