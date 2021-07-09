Chicago man charged in shooting of 2 ATF agents, CPD officer in Morgan Park

CNN - Regional

By Stacey Baca and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

CHICAGO, Illinois (WLS) — A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the shooting of two ATF agents and a Chicago police officer in Morgan Park on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Illinois announced Thursday that Eugene McLaurin has been charged with one count of assault with a dangerous and deadly weapon on a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Prosecutors said McLaurin talked to investigators and his own words directly linked him to the shooting. While he currently faces only one criminal count, he could face more charges in the future.

Police said the two ATF agents and a Chicago police officer working as part of an ATF Task Force were driving in an unmarked car on a ramp near northbound I-57 and 119th Street.

Prosecutors said the officers observed a white Chevrolet Malibu sedan that was following their vehicle. According to the criminal complaint, the driver of the Malibu, later identified as McLaurin, pulled alongside and began shooting in the officers’ vehicle, wounded all three of them.

One ATF agent was hit in the hand and another was struck in the torso. One agent is a man and one is a woman, police said.

The CPD officer was grazed on his head, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said. The injured officers were treated and released from the hospital, federal officials told the I-Team Wednesday afternoon.

Federal prosecutors said McLaurin acknowledged his role in the shooting.

“He acknowledged he was the driver of the vehicle and he fired the shots,” said John C. Kocoras, First Asst. U.S. Attorney, Northern District Illinois.

After the shooting, prosecutors said the Malibu was later located in Chicago and the found McLaurin’s ID inside. He was taken into custody later on Wednesday morning.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday and was ordered held in custody.

Chicago police say McLaurin’s criminal history dates back to 2014, and includes drug possession, domestic battery and drinking on a public way.

