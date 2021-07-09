Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

CNN - Regional

By Bobbi Jo Kelly

PHOENIX, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix Thursday night.

Officers responded to a neighborhood southwest of I-17 and Northern Avenue around 9 p.m. According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams, officers responded to the house for reports of a person that was hurt. When they arrived, a guy came out and said he had a gun. He then proceeded to aim the gun at the officers and that’s when they reportedly opened fire, striking him.

The suspect was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead. He was 64-years-old. Police say officers responded to multiple “injured person calls” to the house throughout the day, however they were all false calls. No officers were injured and no other details have been released.

This is the 33rd officer-involved shooting of 2021 in Maricopa County.

