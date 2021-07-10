Golden Retriever rescued during Lilburn house fire

CNN - Regional

By Josh Morgan

Click here for updates on this story

GWINNETT COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Gwinnett County firefighters rescued a family’s golden retriever after their home caught fire Thursday.

Firefighters responded to the fire in the 100 block of Lester Woods Court and were told there may be a dog inside the house.

Despite a working fire, with heavy smoke, firefighters were able to find the dog and get it out of the home.

Fire crews used their pet oxygen mask to treat the dog on the scene. The dog is OK.

Fire crews determined that the fire was accidental and started on the back deck, before spreading to the home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.