Loved ones of slain motel owner continue to fight for justice

By Shawnte Passmore, Andrew Masse

VERNON, Connecticut (WFSB) — The killing of a Motel 6 owner is igniting calls for justice.

Loved ones gathered outside the Vernon location for a rally and march, and say their demands are simple, they want accountability.

A Vernon Motel 6 is now a daily reminder of what’s gone.

The owner, Zeshan Chaudhry, died following a dispute with a guest on June 27.

His fiance, Bisma Khan, was in the middle of planning their wedding.

Instead, she planned for a funeral.

“He was full of life. He had this mindset of just never giving up. He wanted to strive for success and he wanted to build an empire for his family,” Khan tells us.

Family say 31-year-old Alvin Waugh pulled out a homemade gun during an argument over a pool pass.

Ghost guns are illegal in Connecticut, but state lawmakers renewed calls to ban them nationwide during this rally, demanding justice.

“While that’s happening in the state, we actually must make sure that some of these individuals are committing crimes like this who are murdering should be recursed,” Senator Saud Anwar said.

Loved ones gathered again at the motel after learning the suspect’s bond went from $5 million to $2 million.

They’re worried Waugh’s bond could go lower.

Tonight, many also said they’re hoping the judge will deliver the maximum sentence.

Still, family say nothing will ever fill the hole in their hearts.

“He built all of this for us and he’s no longer here with us, but if he was, he would be so proud of everything that we’re doing for him right now,” Khan added.

Records show the suspect is due back in court July 30 for a plea hearing.

Family and friends say they plan to be present.

