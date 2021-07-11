Thieves steal multiple food trucks from a Nashville business

CNN - Regional

By Danielle Jackson

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A business owner is seeking answers after he says thieves hit his business not once, but twice just in the last two weeks.

Beshoi Botros co-owns Music City Gyros in Nashville. The business has served the Metro Nashville community for the past 17 years, known for its Greek cuisines, and in the last two years, they launched food truck services.

Botros has been frustrated and upset after two of the company’s food truck trailers were stolen from the parking lot on Donelson Pike, a location where they store the trailers each day. He says the first time thieves took off with one of the food trucks was right before the Fourth of July weekend. Most recently, one of his managers noticed another food truck was stolen between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

“What’s been happening over the last two weeks has been depressing and overboard we’ve never seen anything like it,” said Botros.

At the parking lot, there are pieces of center blocks left at the site where the truck was stolen. Botros believes the thieves were there for a long time and used some sort of power tool to remove the locks.

“Two days ago, literally another one was stolen so someone is targeting us. I have no idea what’s happening,” said Botros.

Both food trucks were outfitted with customized culinary items associated with only Greek food. Botros says both food trucks are worth nearly $100,000. Now this situation has prompted him to upgrade how he tracks each trailer.

“I went ahead and brought GPS trackers and installed them in trailers, so that’s going to prevent anything from coming out in the future,” said Botros.

The business is insured, however, this business owner is pleading for answers.

“Please stop doing it, bring it back, leave it somewhere no one is going to go after you but stop harming the business there’s no point in harming the business,” said Botros.

He says their business is very philanthropic giving to the homeless often and this situation is truly hindering.

