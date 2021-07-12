Milwaukee officials: Vehicle slams into tree going 55 mph; multiple people transported to hospital

CNN - Regional

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Several people are hurt after police say a vehicle traveling approximately 55 mph struck a tree near North 96th and Nash Streets in Milwaukee.

Just after 1:30 PM Sunday, neighbors at 96th and Nash said a car crashed into a tree right in front of their homes with six young people inside.

Milwaukee police on the scene said the driver lost control coming around the turn on Nash before crashing.

Neighbors like Melissa Radmer said it was a shocking moment.

“I happened to peek up at the window, heard the tire squealing from what was obviously a hard turn, and then saw the car over correct and crash into the tree,” said Radmer.

She said it’s an issue they’ve seen in the neighborhood before.

“It’s very sad you know, and unfortunately it’s been a bit of a problem in our neighborhood seeing some of the cars race through, I mean I have two littles, there’s a school right there,” said Radmer, “I really wish cars would slow down and be a little bit more cautious around here.”

Radmer, mother of two, said the video from her security camera caught something that happens often in the area; dangerous driving.

“We really wish cars can slow down and be a little bit more cautious around here, it’s hard to want to be outside with your kids knowing that they’re driving so recklessly around here,” said Radmer.

Moments after the crash Zeus Becker said she came outside to see one of the people in the car limping away.

“Followed by that five other kids and they were crawling I saw blood, and one of the girls were yelling like my legs are broken and that’s when I dropped my phone right away and call 9-1-1,” said Becker.

Both Becker and Radmer said the lack of stop signs on some of the streets make it easier to speed.

“If you’re driving fast for sure but if you’re down slow obviously you won’t like have to turn that sharp so,” said Becker.

Both said they want to see less of it.

“Just to please slow down in the neighborhoods I mean if not for yourselves and your friends that are in the car, but for the families and the kids in the neighborhood,” said Radmer.

Milwaukee police haven’t commented on anyone’s condition at this time.

Authorities were called to the scene just before 1:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says four ambulances transported multiple patients to various hospitals.

