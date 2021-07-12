Police: Wi-Fi password disagreement leads to woman firing a shot at her neighbor

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was arrested and is facing multiple charges after an apparent disagreement with her neighbor turned violent, according to Pittsburgh Police.

The alleged incident happened in an apartment building on Forbes Avenue around 11 a.m. on July 9, and police spoke with witnesses after it had occurred.

Ja’Nija Allen, 23, was asked by her neighbor’s son for the Wi-Fi password, which led to a verbal argument between her and the neighbor.

Police say witnesses told them that at the time, Allen had a gun on her and had told the neighbor to “come down and fight her,” adding that when the neighbor shut their door to get their shoes, they heard a shot fired from outside the door.

The neighbor had allegedly opened the door to see Allen going back to her apartment, and at that point, they called 911.

While police had been en route, Allen left the apartment building and drove away in her car.

At the scene, police wrote in the complaint that they found evidence of a bullet hole in the apartment door of the neighbor’s and in their ceiling.

The neighbor’s babysitter, son and brother had all been in the apartment.

Police made no indication in the criminal complaint that anyone had been injured from the shot fired.

Police located Allen and arrested her without incident on the same day.

She is facing multiple charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of carrying a firearm without a license.

Allen is currently in the Allegheny County Jail, and her preliminary hearing will be held this week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.