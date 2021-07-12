Rally honors first responders, military members

CNN - Regional

By Kendall Keys, James Paxson

FRANKENMUTH, Michigan (WNEM) — A mid-Michigan community held a rally in honor of medical staff, first responders and members of the military on Sunday.

The event called Project Frontline expanded this year to include healthcare workers. Organizers said Sunday’s rally is to show gratitude for the sacrifices made by the local heroes.

“It’s important to appreciate not only the freedoms that we have but the people that provide those for us,” said Kathy Bate from Blue Star Mothers of America.

The community event in Frankenmuth drew crowds of frontliners and organizations all with a common cause.

“We’re out here to help support our heroes. Veterans, first responders, as well as our medical staff,” said Ashley Tola from Frontiers Edge Outdoors.

his year the invitation was extended to honor medical frontline workers.

“Especially given everything that happened this past year, everyone can use the support and recognition,” Tola said.

Marcelyn Carney, a Blue Star Mother, thinks about her son when she’s giving back.

“Since eight years old he’s wanted to be a marine. He said, ‘mom I’ve always wanted to do this because I want to do something bigger than myself.’ and I always thought about that and I thought, you know what I can do the same thing,” Carney said.

The rally Sunday not only honored local heroes, but also made them aware what these organizations can do to help with battles after they serve.

“It’s good to make sure that we recognize them and help them know that there’s resources out there,” Tola said.

Resources that these volunteers are happy to offer.

“My shirt isn’t big enough to hold how big my heart is right now,” Bate said.

