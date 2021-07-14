Bucks County Man Uses Kayak To Help Injured Neighbor After 10 Inches Of Rain Leads To Flash Flooding In Croydon

CNN - Regional

By Trang Do

Click here for updates on this story

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Several streets in Croydon Acres were still underwater Tuesday after the town received more than 10 inches of rainfall Monday evening.

Bristol Township officials declared a disaster emergency that will help in the process of potentially getting federal and state funding for cleanup. Many people in the Croydon Acres neighborhood are going to need quite a bit of help repairing the damage to their homes.

Navigating the neighborhood, whether by car or on foot proved difficult, but Scott Cooper was able to use his kayak to help an injured neighbor.

“We had to pull him out of there in our kayaks and get him down the street,” Cooper said, “so that somebody in an SUV could pick him up and take him for treatment. He had an injured leg. I hope he’s OK.”

First responders evacuated several homes overcome by flash flooding. But these two women opted to stay with their dog, Brody.

“Everything is soaked, one part of our house has no electricity,” one woman said. “The rugs are saturated. They all have to come up.”

Compared to his neighbors, George Daka’s home on the 400 block of Penn Street looks like it was spared from the flooding, but once you get inside, it’s “literally 2 ½ to 3 feet of water in the entire basement,” he said.

“It’s completely submerged. Finished basement, completely done,” Daka said.

Local and county public works and emergency management officials went street to street assessing the damage and talking to homeowners.

Bucks County is urging anyone with property damage to report it to their local municipality. Anyone affected by the flash flooding still in need of somewhere to stay is urged to contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS. The Red Cross has set up an assistance center at Cornwells Fire Company at 2049 Bristol Pike in Bensalem.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.