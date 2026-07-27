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Brief Midweek Break, Before First 120s of the Year This Weekend

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Published 3:46 PM

A hot and humid start to the week with even more heat on deck later this week. We're finally getting a little break from the worst of the heat, with temperatures only about 5 degrees above normal through Wednesday—but don't get too comfortable.

Highs will still top out in the one-teens, and with humidity remaining elevated, it's really not going to feel much nicer. Shower chances are much lower than what we saw over the weekend, although I am watching some monsoonal moisture that could sneak back into the forecast late this week, bringing a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms to the mountains and deserts while the valley floor stays hot and dry.

Our current Extreme Heat Warning is set to expire at 8pm tonight, but I fully expect another one to be issued with even hotter temperatures on the way. Another significant warming trend arrives Thursday, with highs soaring into the upper one-teens before likely reaching our first 120s of the year by Saturday—making it the hottest weather of the summer by far. In fact, both Saturday and Sunday have the potential to challenge daytime high-temperature records.

If monsoonal moisture ends up a little higher than forecast, it could keep us from reaching 120—but it would also make the air feel even more oppressive, so it's really not much of a win.

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Katie Boer

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