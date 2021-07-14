East Tawas man pleads guilty in fatal bicycle crash

CNN - Regional

By STEPHEN BOROWY

EAST TAWAS, Michigan (WNEM) — An East Tawas man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a 16-year-old last year.

Mark Elliott was accused of hitting 16-year-old Dohnovan Newcome with his truck while the teen rode his bicycle at the intersection of US-23 and Tawas Beach Road in August 2020. Newcome died at the hospital.

On Wednesday afternoon, July 14, Elliott pleaded guilty to a moving violation causing death before Arenac County’s 81st District Court Judge Richard Vollbach Jr.

The Attorney General’s Office took over the case after a special prosecuting attorney was requested. Local prosecutors recused themselves due to their familiarity with the defendant.

“While no court outcome will ever offset the pain inflicted on Dohnovan’s family and friends, Mr. Elliott’s admission of guilt in this tragic case avoids a drawn-out trial,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “It is my hope this plea provides a sense of justice and relief for Dohnovan’s loved ones.”

Elliott will be sentenced on Aug. 12 at 9:30 a.m. before Judge Vollbach.

