Woman rescued after getting trapped between buildings in Santa Ana

By Sasha Lenninger

SANTA ANA, California (KABC) — Crews rescued a woman who became trapped between two buildings in Santa Ana Tuesday afternoon.

An Orange County Fire Authority rescue team responded to 1020 N. Harbor Blvd. and worked to free the woman wedged between two walls.

The woman, who was nude, became stuck in the very narrow gap, and crews had to cut into the wall to reach her. According to City News Service, the rescue attempt lasted two and a half hours.

Crews used a camera to find the woman’s exact position before cutting through the eight-inch thick concrete wall.

OCFA later tweeted she had been rescued.

“After a cautious and technical operation, firefighters have gotten the victim out,” OCFA tweeted at 4:30 p.m. “Our paramedics will be assessing her now.”

The woman was conscious and communicating with crews during the incident. Paramedics say she did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

It wasn’t immediately known how she got stuck.

