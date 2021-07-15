Family devastated after New Richmond man’s best friend charged in his murder

CNN - Regional

By Dan Griffin

CINCINNATI. Ohio (WLWT) — The family of Robert “Bobby” Farrell Jr. talked exclusively with WLWT on Wednesday sharing a feeling of ultimate betrayal.

The 23-year-old man from New Richmond disappeared more than a week ago and was found dead earlier this week.

His best friend is now accused of killing Farrell.

His family feels heartbreak and total shock.

As investigators have peeled back the layers of what happened to Farrell, family members said they’re left with nothing but broken trust and heartache.

They already miss Bobby Farrell Jr.’s sense of humor and how he could fill a room with positive energy acting like a goofball.

“I don’t get to tell my son goodbye. I don’t get to go over, kiss my son on the forehead. Tell him, ‘Hey son, I love you buddy. You know I’m going to take care of your daughter. My granddaughter,'” Farrell’s father, Bob Farrell, said.

A father’s countless tears illustrate the tragic loss of his youngest son.

Bob Farrell is trying to come to grips with the arrest of Bobby Farrell Jr.’s best friend, Keyanta Gardner.

He said Gardner took Bobby Farrell Jr. for a ride in New Richmond on July 6, which was not unusual.

But what was unusual is that his son never came home.

Now, someone the family trusted for five years is charged with murder.

“Every person that searched asked about him, you know, ‘What about the dude that seen him last?’ ‘Not him. That’s his best friend. They would never do that to each other’ and then comes out to find out, that’s him. I mean, what am I supposed to feel like in my life? It was like one of my sons killed my son,” Bob Farrell said.

Family members said Gardner hugged them and cried when Bobby Farrell Jr. vanished.

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents said his body was found off of State Route 222 in Clermont County on Monday with at least one gunshot wound to the skull.

Bobby Farrell Jr. leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter, who family members said was his world.

“You know, I don’t have another birthday for him. He was going to be 24 this year. You know, we don’t get to go to Kings Island and watching him go down the slide with (his daughter) no more. None of that. It was all stripped and took away from me and my family and it’s just like he does not care,” Bob Farrell said.

Now, his father wants to know why. He feels betrayed.

His family has been changed forever.

“Really, we’ve got two kids gone now. That’s how my wife says, you know, now that, you know, besides the fact that my Bobby’s gone, she was like, you know, ‘Keyanta’s gone, too. I loved that kid,'” Bob Farrell said.

Family members said there were no signs of trouble that night.

Bob Farrell still wonders if there was an accident or if the men got caught up in something wrong.

He hopes to find out.

Gardner appeared in Clermont County Municipal Court on Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.

He also said the family is overwhelmed by so much support, but that they are grateful for everyone who has helped search for their son.

Bob Farrell said his son graduated from Glen Este High School in 2016.

The family said Bobby Farrell Jr. played football and wrestled while attending the school.

They also said he loved art and his art teacher and even recently, filled sketchbooks.

The family has launched a GoFundMe account to help with expenses:

gofundme.com/f/quf3s-support-for-the-farrell-family

They have also launched the Robert “Bobby” Farrell Memorial Fund at Fifth Third Bank. They said once the funeral is paid for, any leftover funds will go into a trust for Farrell’s 4-year-old daughter.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Ohio BCI at 1-855-224-6446.

