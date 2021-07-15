Metro Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

CNN - Regional

By Alex Heider

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Police in Nashville are trying to find an 11-year-old girl they believe went to Florida with her boyfriend.

Youth Services detectives say that Neylin Sanchez Macario may be with her 17-year-old boyfriend and possibly traveled to Jacksonville, Florida.

Her family last saw her leaving her home on Foundation Court Monday at 10 a.m..

The boyfriend is believed to be driving a black two-door car seen in the picture above.

Jacksonville Police have reportedly been alerted and are searching for Macario as well.

If you know Macario’s whereabouts or have information helpful to the search, police encourage you to call 615-862-8600.

