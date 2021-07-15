X-Ray On Trailer Exposes Human Smuggling Scheme At Southern Border

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KTVT) — A recent x-ray taken of a large travel trailer has once again exposed the reality of human smuggling at the Texas-Mexico border.

United States Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over the two trucks pulling travel trailers with undocumented non-citizens inside.

It happened on July 12.

Agents conducting traffic check operations at the Interstate Highway 10 immigration checkpoint saw their K-9 officer make a positive alert on the first truck. Then, a second truck pulling another large travel trailer was encountered shortly after.

Agents provided additional information on that truck involved in the smuggling scheme to the Texas Department of Public Safety who performed a vehicle stop. Officers found 74 undocumented non-citizens in the travel trailer.

“The coordination and collaboration between the agents and Texas Department of Public Safety resulted in multiple migrants being rescued from a very dangerous situation,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin said. “Transnational criminal organizations recruit United States Citizens to facilitate their smuggling schemes, they continue to place lives in danger with little regard for their safety and well-being.”

Smugglers charge migrants anywhere from $7,000 to $25,000 USD per person. Of the many migrants who risk their lives to find work in the U.S. many end up exploited, according to experts.

Three U.S. citizens were also arrested.

Two of them were turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety for their involvement in the smuggling scheme.

The other U.S. citizen, and driver of the second truck, was released due to his juvenile age.

All undocumented non-citizens from countries including Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Peru were processed accordingly.

