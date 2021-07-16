Woman and child injured in wreck after reportedly fleeing police

CNN - Regional

By Terrance Kelly

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A woman and child are both fighting for their lives after a bizarre car accident in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. near Lakewood Terrace and Compton Drive.

According to Atlanta police, an officer saw a woman driving the wrong way on Lakewood Terrace. The officer waived to get the woman’s attention, however, the woman continued to drive.

The officer then made a U-turn and activated the police car’s patrol lights. The driver, believed to be in her 30s, pulled her car over, officials said.

After stopping, the woman put her car in reverse, hit the police car, and then sped away from the scene, police said. Moments later, the woman crashed into a tree, according to police.

The woman and her passenger, a five to eight-year-old boy, were rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators are not sure why the woman tried to flee the scene and charges against the woman are expected.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.