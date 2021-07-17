Three people arrested after disturbing social media video of young boy

CNN - Regional

By NAHIMA SHAFFER

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Investigators have arrested three people a month after a viral video led to a young boy being removed from his home.

Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 19, Brittney Monique Mills, 35 and Jordan Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo, 18, were each charged with cruelty to children. Jordan Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo faces an additional charge of family violence.

The video shared thousands of times showed the young boy being verbally and physically abused by his alleged family members, with the word “gay” shaved into the side of his head.

“This was a difficult video to watch. When you see someone, you know, I have a child, and when you see a young person being abused like this, I mean this is just so unnecessary. It was difficult to watch, and I think for a lot of the investigators, it was the same way,” said Sgt. John Chafee of the Atlanta Police Department.

Following the incident on June 17th, the boy was placed into the care of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

Atlanta Police say they were able to locate the suspects in large part thanks to community members who saw the video and recognized where the incident took place.

“We are appreciative of the number of people who flagged this case with us and for those who provided information on the location where it took place. Our investigators worked hard to identify those involved and to gather the evidence needed to place each behind bars and we are thankful for their work,” said the Atlanta Police Department in a statement.

The three suspects are now in custody in the Fulton County Jail.

