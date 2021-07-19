5-yr in leg braces runs 5K to support officers

CNN - Regional

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A 5-year-old that suffered a perinatal stroke while in utero and required leg braces most of her life ran a 5K to support law enforcement.

The Northern Regional Police Department met two local girls last week, Harper and Quinn.

The youngest, Harper, was the one who required leg braces.

She has been in physical therapy since she was 11-months old but just recently had her braces taken off.

Harper told the officer that last summer, while still wearing her leg braces, she ran a 5K to support law enforcement officers.

She also told police that when she grows up she aspires to become an officer herself.

The officer then gave them a tour of his vehicle and showed some of the equipment used while on the job.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.