Fuel tanker catches fire after crash at NW OKC gas station

By Zach Rael

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Two people were taken to a hospital after a collision caused a massive fire at a northwest Oklahoma City gas station.

The fire was reported at the OnCue at Northwest 164th Street and Portland Avenue. A fuel tanker was burnt to a crisp. Another vehicle was also burnt when it crashed into the tanker, causing them both to catch fire, authorities said.

The driver of the car ran away and police are still searching for that person.

An employee at the OnCue was hit by the car as well. The driver of the tanker was taken to the hospital. Both victims suffered minor injuries.

