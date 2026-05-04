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Local Forecast

Gusty and cooler than normal

By
Updated
today at 6:39 AM
Published 5:59 AM

Winds will remain an issue through tomorrow, with a Windblown Dust Advisory in place through tonight.

An area of low pressure to our North is encouraging the winds, and keeping our temps below normal through tomorrow.

Highs today and tomorrow will be in the 70s!

We warm up quickly through, by midweek we're at 90, and by the weekend temps rise well into the triple digits.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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