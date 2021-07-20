Boys & Girls Clubs introduces new program in response to loss of learning

CNN - Regional

By Mary Caltrider

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WBND-LD) — After a tough year on students nationwide, the state of Indiana recently passed a $150 million Student Learning Recovery Grant Program and Fund to alleviate the loss of learning. The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County is receiving $7.7 million of this funding, and with it, the non-profit is excited to introduce STRIVE programming.

The STRIVE curriculum encompasses math and literacy, but also, aspects of social and emotional learning in both before and after school programs. The initiative is targeted for kids who have fallen behind this past year, live in a zip code of a food or child care desert, or anyone between the age of K through 18 seeking additional guidance.

The new initiative adds 12 locations to the Boys & Girls Clubs current 11. Now, STRIVE will be offered in every Title I fund receiving school. This allows the nonprofits footprint to be doubled thus becoming an even larger presence in the community!

STRIVE is partnered with four organizations: the Robinson Community Learning Center, Riverbend Math, MindfulU, RISE Entrepreneurship, LOGAN, and Oaklawn Partnership for Children. The added community involvement offers an additional hands-on intervention for children.

“Partnerships allow a level of expertise we have never really had before, we do after school programs very well, that is our lane, however these specialists allow us to bring in a higher level of curriculum, more intervention, 1 on 1 tutoring, to really help navigate each individual child, where they are and help them get back to where we want them to be,” says Jacqueline Kronk, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.