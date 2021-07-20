OPD: Pregnant woman, girl assaulted by two women in ‘chaotic scene’

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Omaha Police say a large fight led to a chaotic scene Sunday night with a pregnant woman and her child attacked.

Officers responded to the call around 9 p.m. and found three victims down on the ground.

Investigators believe it started when two women assaulted a girl and her pregnant mother. According to officers, that woman’s husband injured one of the female suspects. Another man then assaulted the husband and knocked him out.

In total, police say there were five people to taken to the hospital.

Three suspects were cited and released for third-degree assault. One suspect was booked for strangulation of a pregnant woman, second-degree assault of a pregnant woman, and three-degree assault of a minor.

Names have not yet been released.

