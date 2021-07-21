Coroner: 14-year-old girl dies after being pulled from the water at Land of Illusion Adventure Park

CNN - Regional

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) — A 14-year-old girl has died after being pulled from the water at Land of Illusion Adventure Park in Middletown, Ohio, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday at the lake and self-proclaimed “adventure park,” located in the 8700 block of Thomas Road.

The sheriff’s office said the teenager, later identified as Mykiara Jones, 14, was not wearing a life vest and she fell into the water after being on some kind of jumping apparatus.

Miami Township fire officials administered CPR for about a half hour. Jones was then taken by Careflight to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said a cause of death has not been determined.

“This is a tragedy no parent should have to endure,” said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones. “These are the calls first responders dread and have difficulty dealing with. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Mykiara Jones was a freshman at Middletown High School, and her mother works for the Middletown City School District, officials say.

Grief counselors are available to support students, staff and parents, as needed.

This was described as a heart-wrenching situation by fire officials and witnesses.

Madison Township Fire, Middletown Fire and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office were all at the scene Tuesday.

Originally, the haunted scream park only opened in the fall, but Land of Illusion has expanded in recent years, adding a summertime Aqua Park which features large water inflatables and trampolines.

The park said it will close Wednesday as officials investigate the girl’s death. “We are fully supporting state and local officials as they investigate the incident. We would like to thank first responders and all those who participated in the rescue effort. We ask that you join us in sending thoughts and prayers and our deepest condolences to our guest’s family and friends, as well as to the team members and guests who were onsite last evening during this tragedy,” a statement from the park reads in part.

