Hiker reported missing on Mount St. Helens, search underway

COWLITZ COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A search is underway on Mount St. Helens after a 25-year-old hiker was reported missing, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said First Lieutenant Brian Yang was last seen Sunday around noon at the Coldwater Trailhead. Yang is described as Asian, 5 feet 8 inches tall with a fit build. He was last seen wearing a blue vest, black or red T-shirt, black or red shorts, and blue shoes.

Search and rescue crews have been actively looking for Yang in the Coldwater area. Anyone who believes they have seen Yang or someone matching the description is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 360-577-3092.

