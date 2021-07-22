College safety Avantae Williams charged with aggravated battery on pregnant woman

CNN - Regional

By Samantha Branca, Josh Moser

MIAMI (WSVN) — College safety Avantae Williams has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department, and the University of Miami has dismissed him from its football program.

The 20-year-old freshman was arrested Wednesday night and faces a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

Police said Williams was involved in a fight with his ex-girlfriend, who is 31 weeks pregnant with his child.

According to the arrest report, he grabbed the victim by her hair and threw her to the ground multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital.

“Even if she calls you up and wants to get together, you can’t go near her,” Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer said. “If anybody sees you with her, you would be in violation of the stay away order, and you can be rearrested. All right, and you could face additional charges. If you get rearrested, you’re going to have to stay in jail until your trial.”

Williams was held on a $30,000 bond, which he has since posted. No trial date has been set.

Ahead of his arrest, Williams was rated as the top safety in the U.S.

The Hurricanes released the following statement on Williams’ arrest:

“We are aware that football student-athlete Avantae Williams has been arrested by the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was immediately suspended from all team activities.”

Hours later, Williams was dismissed from the university’s football program.

