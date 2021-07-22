Man accused of killing 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father back behind bars

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Louisville man accused of killing a 3-year-old and her father in 2020 is back behind bars.

Kevon Lawless is in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections, records confirm. The Commonwealth’s Attorney also confirmed Lawless is back in custody.

Less than two weeks ago, Lawless was put on home incarceration after his $300,000 bond was paid for by a New York hip hop producer.

Lawless is charged with two counts of murder in the August 2020 deaths of Trinity Randolph and her father Brandon Waddles. Police said he forced his way into a house on Kahlert Avenue and shot them.

Back when he was released, the victims’ family told WLKY they were not notified of Lawless’ release by prosecutors — instead, they said they found out through social media.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine also was surprised by Lawless’ initial release. Wine’s office confirmed Wednesday that Lawless was taken back into custody by U.S. Marshals Tuesday for parole violations, including possession of a firearm.

Last month, Wine also filed a notice with the court that he would seek punishments up to and including the death penalty for Lawless.

Lawless also faces charges of first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Randolph’s family has not commented on the latest update in the case.

Nigel Talley was identified as the producer who bailed out Lawless. WLKY News called Talley, who said he was in a meeting and would call back. He hung up in two subsequent phone calls.

Talley also has a connection to the Louisville hip-hop artist EST Gee, according to interviews with the rapper published online, and is listed as the producer for one of EST Gee’s music videos.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.