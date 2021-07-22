Mother arrested in Bullhead City in drowning deaths of 2 Henderson children

CNN - Regional

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A mother was arrested in connection with the drowning deaths of her two children, according to Henderson Justice Court records.

Jovan Paris Trevino, 33, was arrested by Bullhead City Police Tuesday night in connection with the deaths of her two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.

According police, officer and firefighters were called to the 700 block of Calamus Palm Place near west Galleria Drive and north Gibson Road on July 19 for a medical emergency. Police said they found the children dead in the home.

According to records from Henderson Justice Court, Trevino’s ex-fiance called police to report the children were found dead from drowning in the home. The man said the children were drowned in two separate bathtubs and he identified Trevino as the mother of the children. Police said the two bathtubs were filled halfway with water when they arrived.

Police located the 4-year-old boy upstairs in the loft and the 1-year-old girl in the master bedroom. Police also found Trevino’s phone and a suicidal note on her nightstand, the arrest warrant said. The note said Trevino “could not ‘walk off this earth and leave my previous children behind,'” the documents said.

Henderson Police said Trevino “voluntarily” admitted herself into Western Regional Bullhead Arizona Medical Center and told staff she had killed her children, documents allege. HPD drove to Bullhead City to meet and interview Trevino.

According to documents, Trevino told police she decided Monday to kill herself and her two children. Trevino reportedly took medication and drank, then told her son she was going to run a bath for him. Trevino reportedly forcibly drowned her son before telling her daughter she was going to take a bath and drowning her as well, the documents allege.

Trevino told police she attempted suicide but failed, ultimately turning herself in to the hospital in Bullhead City, the report said.

According to court records, Trevino faces two murder charges. Trevino is awaiting extradition to Henderson from Bullhead City and no court date has been set.

Police records showed multiple calls for service at Trevino’s home address in the past several months, including an “unknown problem” call just two days prior on July 17, and five different “family disturbance” or “domestic battery” calls since May 23.

At the time of their deaths, the children’s father had an active domestic violence temporary protective order served by HPD about a month ago.

Police said he has been cooperative with them throughout the investigation, and provided them with the passcode to his phone. Investigators are verifying his alibi by checking the neighborhood’s surveillance.

