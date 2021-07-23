New Catholic School To Open In Baltimore Where Infamous Housing Complex Featured In ‘The Wire’ Once Stood

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A new Catholic school is set to open in Baltimore city where the infamous Lexington Terrace Housing Complex — featured in HBO’s “The Wire” — once stood.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore said it’s the first Catholic school to be built in the city in nearly 60 years. Mother Mary Lange Catholic School will welcome 400 students when it opens in August.

“This school will be more than a symbol of revitalization and rebirth for the area but also resource for the community,” said Archbishop of Baltimore William E. Lori. “Accessible education is such a vital component of sustainability for any city and education has been at the core of the Catholic Church’s mission in the United States for 200 years, and this new center of educational excellence will provide a safe, nurturing environment to develop talent and potential while providing a pathway to success for our youth.”

The 65,000-square-foot school at 200 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will host students, PreK3 through eighth grade, from 40 zip codes around the city and nearby counties.

“We are excited to open our doors and welcome our students to this amazing new school, providing a beacon of hope for every child who walks through its doors,” said Alisha Jordan, principal at Mother Mary Lange Catholic School.

The school’s namesake founded the Oblate Sisters of Providence in 1829 — the first religious community of women of African descent as well the first Catholic school for children of color. The Vatican is reviewing Mother Mary Elizabeth Lange’s cause for canonization to sainthood.

A ribbon-cutting for the school will be held on Aug. 6 at 9 a.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.