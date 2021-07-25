Police: Bar patrons tried to detain suspect after shooting injured 3 people

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Three people were hospitalized Thursday night, one with critical injuries, after a shooting at a bar in northeast Portland.

Portland police said officers responded to a shooting in the 13900 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard just after 10 p.m. According to police, three people were hurt in the shooting. One man had a gunshot wound to the chest, another man was hit in the upper leg and a woman was shot in the hip. All three were transported by ambulance to a hospital. Police said Friday morning that one man remains in critical condition.

According to police, people in the bar tackled the suspect, a man, and tried to hold him down, but he was able to get up and escape. A gun was wrestled away from the suspect and given to police. A description of the suspect has not been released.

Bret Born was closing up his business for the night a few doors down and saw the whole thing happen.

“First we heard gunshots and then just a mass of people running through the parking lot to get out of there to get to their cars as fast as possible. I heard the gunshots and then you just saw people filtering out of the parking lot running in every direction to get to where their vehicle was and then it was literally something out of a movie,” he said. In March he was robbed at gunpoint and two times before that was burglarized. He said the violence hasn’t stopped.

“So that’s what was going on in my mind honestly is here we are again, you know within a block of where it happened last week or the day before,” he said. He also said he feels like the neighborhood is getting left behind.

“I think there’s a definitely neighborhood bias that goes on there’s not a straw blowing down the street in southwest Portland but you look here and you got abandoned cars and everything,” he said.

The shooting is under investigation by the Enhanced Community Safety Team (ECST). Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-201085.

The Portland Police Bureau said there have been 651 shooting incidents in Portland this year, with 181 involving injuries. In total, 215 people were injured by gunfire. PPB’s Open Data page includes all verified shooting information and can be found here. The report is updated about 15 days after the end of the month.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.