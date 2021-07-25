Pregnant woman, child among 4 killed in head-on collision

CNN - Regional

By Lauren Sennet, Meghan Packer

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Clayton County police are investigating a head-on collision that killed four people, including a woman, her unborn baby and a child.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Highway 138 at Scott Road.

While investigating the accident police learned firefighters had responded earlier to Highway 138 and West Fayetteville Road where a man was slumped over the wheel of an F-150 pickup truck. When they knocked on the window to wake him up, police said the man was confused and sped off down Highway 138.

Shortly after, police were called out to a head-on collision a little more than a mile away involving the same pickup truck.

Officers said the driver of the pickup truck was dead at the scene.

Police said a man was driving the other car and his passengers were a pregnant woman, a child and a dog. They were taken to the hospital where police said the woman, her unborn baby and the child did not survive. The man is in critical condition.

Police are working to notify the victims’ families so they’re names have not yet been released.

