Argument leads to triple shooting

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — One victim is in serious condition, following a shooting that took place near 41st and Ruby Sunday night.

It happened Sunday, July 25 around 9:08 p.m.

Three people were shot. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man is listed in serious condition, while a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman and an 18-year-old Milwaukee woman are in stable condition.

All victims arrived at a local hospital and are being treated for there injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department have two suspects in custody, a 45-year-old Milwaukee man and a 31-year-old Milwaukee man.

The shooting is believed to be the result of a prior argument and a physical fight.

