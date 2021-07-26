Boys ages 12, 14, and 16 arrested in carjacking, subsequent pursuit

CNN - Regional

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Three boys – the youngest of them just 12 years old – were arrested this weekend in connection with a carjacking in the Avalon Park neighborhood and a chase that followed.

At 10:27 a.m. Saturday, Chicago Police officers identified a car that had been taken in a carjacking a couple of hours earlier in the 1600 block of East 82nd Street. Officers tried to pull over the car, which went on to hit a parked car in the 6700 block of South Ridgeland Avenue in South Shore.

One boy then got out of the car and was arrested. But the other two boys kept on driving until reaching the intersection of 69th Street and Stony Island Avenue, where they ran a red light and the car was hit by a sport-utility vehicle being driven by a 29-year-old woman.

The other two suspect bailed from the car and were also arrested, police said.

Police identified the suspects as boys age 12, 14, and 16. The 14-year-old boy was in Juvenile Court on Sunday, while the other two were due in court on Aug. 24.

