First Alert Weather Alert: Tracking gusty winds this weekend

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – A First Alert Weather Alert is in place this afternoon and into lunchtime on Sunday. This is when we're tracking the gustiest winds to arrive, but winds are still set to linger through Sunday, too.

Here's a look at what we're expecting this evening. Gusts become widespread by dinnertime and strengthen into the overnight hours. Before you head to bed, be sure to tie down your patio furniture. If you're at Stagecoach this evening, be sure to hold onto your hats!

Winds let up ever so slightly, but will remain consistently elevated throughout the day on Sunday. If your Sunday routine includes a morning walk, I'd recommend a windbreaker.

As of right now, our Wind Advisory is set to expire at 11:00 a.m. Sunday. As mentioned, gusts will near 50 MPH throughout the deserts, with the strongest activity through the Pass ... isolated gusts there could reach 65 MPH.

Some light chances for showers in our mountains and west of the valley are possible overnight. I think we'll stay dry locally, but you could see a few stray drops coming off the mountains if you're nearby.

Highs this weekend are below average as we continue to be cooled by the low pressure system generating these winds and rain chances. Winds are expected to become milder on Tuesday and should help us warm closer to seasonal by midweek. High pressure looks to build into next weekend, setting the stage for drier and warmer weather.

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