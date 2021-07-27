Crestview Towers Residents Being Allowed To Slowly Return To Move Out Belongings

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

MIAMI, Florida (WFOR) — Nearly three weeks after Crestview Towers in North Miami Beach was evacuated because of concerns about its structural integrity, residents are being allowed to slowly return to move out their belongings.

CBS4 caught up with one resident, who is becoming increasingly frustrated with the city’s response.

“There’s almost 300 people outside, and don’t know where to go, have no money. Thank God that I have family that’s taking care of my mom and taking care of me, but that’s all,” he said. “Help us out. Don’t let somebody else take the building from us, it’s our building.

Tenants had to make an appointment with city officials to remove the rest of their belongings from their units.

Two weeks ago, they were given just 15 minutes to remove their essential items.

Meanwhile, the city says Crestview Towers will remain closed until a new 40-year recertification report addresses all structural and electrical issues.

