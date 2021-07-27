Garbage piling up in Prichard, Mayor says employees out with COVID

CNN - Regional

By STEPHEN MOODY

PRICHARD, Alabama (WALA) — Issues with garbage are piling up in Prichard. The city said this is all due to several public works members testing positive for COVID.

One woman told FOX 10 it takes two days for them to pick up her trash. And sometimes, it’s even longer than that.

“We pay our taxes like everyone else. And we’re looking for them to treat us like everyone else and come get our trash like everyone else”

The woman who chose to remain anonymous said she can’t help but speak out following issues with the city of Prichard.

“I noticed that it’s two days late. Wednesday. And there were times where they didn’t get our trash at all. We actually had to call them to let them know that our trash needs to be picked up”.

“It was like a lot of trash in their house as well. They would complain and say ‘what’s taking them so long? We need our trash gone’. Basically, we were experiencing the same situation”.

And there’s fear that when no one picks it up, something else will.

“We really didn’t have enough room to dump other trash. We had trash in our house, and we had to put it on the side of the porch. I’m afraid that dogs will come and go into our trash. That was difficult”.

There’s still no update on when this issued will be resolved.

