Patrick Mahomes joins Sporting KC ownership group

By ZOE BROWN

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — On Tuesday, Major League Soccer announced on Twitter that Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the Sporting KC ownership group.

In a tweet, @MLS said: “Welcome to MLS, @PatrickMahomes. 🙌 #SportingKC”

The tweet included a graphic stating: “Super Bowl champion QB Patrick Mahomes joins SKC ownership group.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love. Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City,” said Patrick Mahomes.

A release from Sporting KC lists the updated members of the ownership group and said, “Sporting Kansas City is owned by Sporting Club, an entity comprised of local business and community leaders including the Patterson Family, Cliff Illig, Pat Curran, Greg Maday, Robb Heineman and Patrick Mahomes.”

“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” said Cliff Illig. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

