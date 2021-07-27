Vancouver police searching for missing 29-year-old woman who left care facility

CNN - Regional

By Web Staff

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Police are asking the public for help in finding a woman who left a Vancouver care facility early Tuesday morning.

The Vancouver Police Department said Mary Ann Johnson, 29, wandered away from her care facility in the 7100 block of Southeast Evergreen Highway around 5 a.m. Johnson is described as a woman who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has long brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said it is unknown what she was wearing when she was last seen.

According to VPD, Johnson takes medication for her mental health and is unable to care for herself. Anyone who locates Johnson is asked to call 911 as soon as possible.

