‘It’s uncomfortable’: Doctors speak on conditions inside of local hospitals amid fourth COVID surge

By Shay O’Connor

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — Doctors across the state are in panic mode. Louisiana saw it’s highest spike in single day hospitalizations since the very start of the pandemic. 1,390 patients in hospitals within the state as of Tuesday. 169 new patients in just one day.

Dr. Jeffrey Elder, the medical director for emergency medicine for LCMC Health said, “Everyone is uncomfortable. Our hospitals are full. Our emergency departments are full. We have more folks coming in for testing and being admitted to the hospital.”

Dr. Yvens G. Laborde with Ochsner Health said their system had seen an almost 500% increase in hospitalizations just over the past three weeks. Most cases, the Delta variant. Nearly all patients admitted, unvaccinated.

Laborde, the medical director for global health education and public health with Ochsner said, “What this does is it puts a lot of stress on an already stressed and pressured healthcare system.”

Elder with LCMC said the system is already trying to cut back on nonurgent procedures that may require a bed. All in an effort to preserve beds for COVID patients.

A change from the last spike in that the average age of the admitted is now 50.

“We are seeing younger people who are unvaccinated. The vaccine really has shown that it will protect people from going to the hospital,” said Elder.

In some cases, the unvaccinated decided to take the vaccine after experiencing the effects of the virus.

“These last ten days for me have been terrible. I really would not wish it on anybody. It is the fatigue. It is the malaise,” said Vally O., a New Orleans resident.

Vally is still quarantining after testing positive for COVID just days ago. Once hesitant to take the shot, she said she will now.

“Better safe than sorry. I just do not want to have to go through this again,” said Vally.

As the delta variant continues to spread, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are announcing that all unvaccinated, along with everyone in areas of high transmission, should wear a mask.

Especially if you are at high risk.

“Number one if you are not vaccinated get vaccinated. Number two if you are vaccinated, because there is so much spread in the community right now, you have to mask, distance and be safe. Especially if you have health conditions,” said Elder.

On a more positive note, doctors with Ochsner said over the past week they saw an about 95% increase in the vaccination rate from the week before.

When it comes to breakthrough infections, Elder with LCMC said breakthrough cases are not many. More than 90% of all people in hospitals with COVID19 in Louisiana are unvaccinated.

