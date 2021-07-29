It’s A Girl: African Elephant Calf Born At Pittsburgh Zoo And PPG Aquarium’s International Conservation Center

CNN - Regional

SOMERSET, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — An African elephant calf was born early on July 18 at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s International Conservation Center in Somerset County.

The female calf was healthy and was born at just under three-feet tall and weighing 218 pounds.

It is the first calf born to new mom Sukuri. The zoo says she had no issues during pregnancy. The pregnancy was a result of natural breeding with resident bull elephant, Jackson.

“We are delighted that the pregnancy and birth went smoothly,” said Willie Theison, the lead elephant care specialist. “Initial introductions are going very well, with both mom and calf staying close to each other. As with any newborn, we are now tracking encouraging progress with parameters like weight, bloodwork, and feeding.”

The baby elephant will remain with her mom at the facility.

