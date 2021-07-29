Las Vegas man known for bike donations to kids in need hospitalized, daughter says

CNN - Regional

By KRISTEN DESILVA

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Robert Crane, the man behind local organization Bob’s Bikes for Needy Kids, was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and heat stroke, his daughter Olivia Crane said.

From a GoFundMe posted Wednesday evening, Crane said her father has been hospitalized for five days with heat stroke, COVID-19, pneumonia and other health issues.

“He has done soo much for our community and we want to show him we see what he does and we are there for him. Bob lives in that garage doing non stop work for the kids to get their bikes. It’s our turn to give back to him,” she wrote.

Crane was previously a FOX5 Shining Star. His nonprofit donates bikes to those in need across Southern Nevada.

