Expungement clinic coming to Saginaw Aug. 5

By STEPHEN BOROWY

Saginaw, MI (WNEM) — An expungement clinic is coming to Saginaw to help eligible residents clear their past offenses.

Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! will be working with the Legal Services of Eastern Michigan, Saginaw County Clerk Vanessa Gurra, and Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel to host the event on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Great Lakes Bay Michigan Works! office, located at 312 E. Genesee Ave. in Saginaw.

Individuals may be eligible to remove misdemeanors and felonies from their criminal record at the clinic. Some convictions are not eligible for expungement and waiting periods may vary.

Pre-registration was required before July 22. Only those who received an appointment time should plan to attend the clinic. Other eligible applicants will be served at a later date.

Another expungement clinic is being planned for Friday, Oct. 22 in Saginaw. The clinic is being offered in accordance with Michigan’s Clean Slate Program.

