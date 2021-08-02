Two men sue Dallas County sheriff for negligence, false arrest, defamation

CNN - Regional

By KCCI Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI, KCCI-D2) — Two men who said they were hired to break into the Dallas County Courthouse are now suing the Dallas County Sheriff.

Gary DeMercurio and Justin Wynn filed the lawsuit against Sheriff Chad Leonard.

They worked for Coalfire Labs, a cybersecurity firm hired by the Iowa Judicial Branch to test the security of court facilities.

The men said their agreement with the state protected them from arrest. But when they broke into the Dallas County Courthouse in 2019 they said Leonard refused to honor that agreement.

DeMercurio and Wynn were jailed and criminally charged. Those charges were eventually dropped.

The two are suing Leonard for negligence, false arrest and defamation among other claims.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.